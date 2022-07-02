Denver East handles Monarch in big 5A hockey matchup

Connor Hasse recorded a hat trick as the Angels picked up their 10th win in a row on Monday afternoon.

SUPERIOR, Colo. — The Denver East hockey team is passing all of its tough tests with flying colors.

The Angels have climbed to the top of the CHSAA rankings while facing some of the toughest opponents in Class 5A.

That roll kept going on Monday afternoon as the No. 1 Angels picked up their 10th win in a row with a 6-2 victory over No. 3 Monarch at Sport Stable.

Connor Hasse didn't score until the midway point of the final period, but the Denver East forward found the back of the net three times in less than six minutes to record the hat trick.

"It's always a great feeling to get the hat trick, definitely one of the best feelings in hockey," Hasse said. "(My teammates) were going nuts, just love to see it. They were excited for that goal."

Ben Kluza, Connor Smithberger and Alex Larchenko also contributed one goal apiece for the Angels in Monday's win. Cam Piggott and Vincent Felt were Monarch's goal scorers.

Denver East (14-1-1 overall, 7-1-1 Metro League) has outscored its opponents 105-18 since dropping its season opener to then top-ranked Regis Jesuit.

The Angels avenged their only loss this season by flipping the script on the Raiders, 6-3, two weeks ago -- after which Denver East took control of the No. 1 spot.

Monarch falls to 12-3 overall, but remains undefeated (7-0) in North League play.

