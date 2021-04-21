Denver East field hockey edges Grandview

The Angels defeated the Wolves 2-1 on Wednesday evening in regular-season finale.

AURORA, Colo. — The Denver East and Grandview girls field hockey teams met at Legacy Stadium on Wednesday evening for the second time in as many days.

The night prior, the Wolves came away with the shutout (2-0) victory. Looking to respond, the Angels returned the favor with a 2-1 win Wednesday in the regular-season finale.

Denver East struck first in the opening quarter when Jane Goldman fired a shot from 15 yards out that found the back of the goal. Grandview clapped back early in the second quarter on a goal by Meghan Weiss.

That score stood all the way into the fourth quarter when Katie Hefty scored what proved to be the game-winning goal.

The win improved Denver East to 3-5 overall, which included winning three of its final five games.

Grandview concludes the regular season with a 5-5 overall record.

