Denver East hockey blanks Fort Collins

The Angels shut out the Lambkins 5-0 on Monday.

DENVER — The winter season is officially back for high school sports in Colorado!

We hit the ice Monday to catch up with two big-name hockey programs at Big Bear Ice Arena. Denver East, which is ranked No. 3 in the 5A CHSAA poll, shut out No. 5 Fort Collins in dominant fashion.

The Angels had goal from five different players in their 5-0 victory over the Lambkins. Goaltender Noel Friedman recorded the shutout in net.

"It's definitely a lot of fun with these guys," said senior captain Connor Hasse, who scored his first goal of the season in the second period. "Went top corner...It all worked out on the power play."

Denver East improves to 2-1 overall on the season with Monday's win. The Angels will next play No. 1 and two-time defending champion Valor Christian on Friday.

"Today we were better, so it's really nice to see," head coach John Kopperud said. "Beating Fort Collins is nice."

