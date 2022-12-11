Denver East holds off Fairview for 5A boys soccer championship

The Angels blanked the Knights 1-0 on Saturday to capture the Class 5A state title.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The boys soccer season was saving the best for last.

In the final match of 2022, Denver East and Fairview squared off for the Class 5A state championship at Weidner Field in a game to remember.

A scoreless battle was eventually broken by Denver East senior forward Tayler Secrest, who scored the lone goal in the 57th minute to give the Angels the 1-0 victory over the Knights and the state title.

"It was pure excitement," Secrest said. "Just getting to run over to the fans, I was so stoked."

Denver East finished with an 18-1-1 overall record in route to the championship. Fairview finished 13-6-1 overall as runner-up.

>Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!

