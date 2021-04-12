Denver East volleyball tops Northfield to extend win streak

The Angels defeated the Nighthawks 3-1 on Friday night for their eighth win in a row.

DENVER — The Denver East girls volleyball team is in cruise control.

The Angels won their eighth match in a row on Friday night, defeating Northfield 3-1 (25-17, 25-18, 24-26, 25-14) to extend their winning streak.

Denver East's only loss this season was dealt by Mountain Vista, the top-ranked team in Class 5A in the CHSAA poll, in their third match of the season.

Since then, the Angels have dropped only two sets over eight victories, which included rattling off six-straight sweeps.

Denver East improves to 10-1 overall and leads the Denver Prep League standings at 7-0. The Angels will next play George Washington (3-6) at home on Monday at 6:30 p.m.

Northfield (6-4) will look to bounce back against Denver South (8-2) at home on the same day and time.

