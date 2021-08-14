Fanscape: Denver North High School

The Vikings welcomed recent renovations to their home turf this summer.

DENVER — As the Broncos take on the Vikings in their first preseason football game of 2021, watch as 9NEWS Preps Sports Reporter Scotty Gange and photojournalist Quentin Sickafoose share the Vikings that are much closer to home.

Denver North High School just got brand new turf that compliments their stadium with a fantastic view of downtown Denver.

"This is a very small town type of feel in a very big city," Kevin Bendjy, North High's Athletic Director noted.

Just over a mile away from Empower Field at Mile High, the high school stadium is a perfect one to showcase as the Broncos begin their season.

The Vikings of Denver North will enjoy the field for the next decade that includes a shock pad that helps prevent concussions and is 30 degrees cooler.

"Being a North High School Viking, from past to present, is something we take an immense amount of pride in."

