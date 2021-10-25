Denver North volleyball sweeps past Smoky Hill

DENVER — The Denver North girls volleyball team ended the regular season on a solid note.
The Vikings were dominant in their finale, sweeping past Smoky Hill in three sets (25-12, 25-19, 25-21) at home Monday night.
Denver North improved to 17-5 overall on the season with the victory. That includes a 3-1 mark in Denver Prep League play, finishing second behind only Denver East.
The Vikings' only league loss this season came in a five-set thriller against Northfield.
Smoky Hill fell to 7-11 overall with Monday's result and faces Mullen at home Tuesday night in its regular-season finale.
>>Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!
RELATED: Fanscape: Denver North High School
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS KUSA APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for KUSA "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.