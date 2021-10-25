Denver North volleyball sweeps past Smoky Hill

The Vikings handled the Buffaloes in three sets (25-12, 25-19, 25-21) at home Monday night.

DENVER — The Denver North girls volleyball team ended the regular season on a solid note.

The Vikings were dominant in their finale, sweeping past Smoky Hill in three sets (25-12, 25-19, 25-21) at home Monday night.

Denver North improved to 17-5 overall on the season with the victory. That includes a 3-1 mark in Denver Prep League play, finishing second behind only Denver East.

The Vikings' only league loss this season came in a five-set thriller against Northfield.

Smoky Hill fell to 7-11 overall with Monday's result and faces Mullen at home Tuesday night in its regular-season finale.

>>Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!

