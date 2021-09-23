Denver North soccer edges George Washington in 2OT

The Vikings defeated the Patriots with a golden goal from Abel Torres-Zavala in double overtime.

DENVER — What a way to bounce back.

Just two days after its first loss of the season, the Denver North boys soccer team (the No. 4-ranked team in Class 4A) traveled to George Washington looking to get back on track Wednesday night.

The Vikings were tested again. This time, they outlasted the Patriots' upset bid and came away with a 2-1 double overtime victory.

"It's amazing, the best feeling you could get," Denver North senior Abel Torres-Zavala said of his game-winning golden goal. "We deserved to win. We had to prove it."

George Washington struck first when Isaiah Flores found the back of the net in the first half. Denver North responded just before halftime with a goal off a deflection scored by Thomas Leewens-Horsey.

Both teams had a number of chances in the second half and first overtime, but both goalkeepers put on impressive performances.

"It was a really tough match. It was back and forth all game," Denver North goalkeeper Lukas Williams said. "I'm proud of each and every one of my teammates and I'm glad we won."

