Denver South girls lacrosse fends off Heritage

DENVER — So far, so good for the Denver South girls lacrosse team.
The Ravens, who are ranked No. 7 in Class 4A in this week's CHSAA rankings, held off a late comeback to defeat No. 10 Heritage 12-10 at All City Stadium on Tuesday night and remain undefeated.
Ella Shofnos led Denver South in scoring with five goals.
Evan McDonnell and Julia Garfinkel scored three and two goals, respectively, while Elena Diones and Jillian Kboudi each contributed one.
Denver South improves to 3-0 on the early season, while Heritage suffers its first loss and falls to 2-1.
