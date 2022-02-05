Denver South defeats Erie in big 4A boys lacrosse game

The top-ranked Ravens held off the No. 3 Tigers in a 9-6 road win Monday night.

ERIE, Colo. — Two of the best Class 4A boys lacrosse teams in Colorado clashed Monday night in a big-time matchup.

Denver South, which is ranked No. 1 in this week's CHSAA poll, went on the road for a big test against No. 3 Erie. The Ravens passed that test by erasing a halftime deficit and fending off the Tigers in their 9-6 win.

The victory extends Denver South winning streak to 13 games in a row. The Ravens (13-1 overall) haven't dropped a game since their season opener against 5A Kent Denver.

Erie falls to 9-3 overall on the season. Keep an eye out for both teams in the playoffs coming up later this month.

