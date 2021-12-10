Denver South's Ava Brouillette is Colorado's greatest thief

Brouillette just surpassed 200 career steals without ever being caught

DENVER — She's the greatest thief in our state.

"It's really fun, actually," Ava Brouillette said.

Brouillette just finished her senior season at Denver South High School on the softball team where she led the state in steals and stole 205 bases in her four-year varsity career.

She mentioned how her greatest game was one with "probably eight" steals in one softball game and how one base advancement was her closest call.

"My freshman year we were playing TJ and they had an all-star pitcher and catcher. I stole second but the shortstop stepped on my face and my front tooth cracked in half, homecoming was the next day so I was crying, I was safe though."

Ava's lifetime batting average is a cool .551 average and is a soon-to-be four-time all DPS softball player. Ava boasts a 4.5 GPA and is a state track qualifying relay sprinter...duh.

It's comical watching Ava play. She finds her way to first base and wastes no time at all stealing 2nd and 3rd, and she's always safe.

"Yea the signal from my coach to go is he crouches down, I guess it's okay to reveal that now," Brouillette said.

Ava was surprised with a cool base trophy with a large '200' written on it in South High purple and black.

Watch above as 9Preps reporter Scotty Gange caught up with the superstar and quizzed her on the most famous 'stealers' in history.

If you'd like to reach out to Gange you can email him at scotty.gange@9news.com or via Twitter at @Scotty_G6 or Instagram at @scottygange

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS KUSA APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.