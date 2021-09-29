Platte Valley's Devyn Lauer-Duarte named Athlete of the Week

KERSEY, Colo — The 9Preps "Swag Chain" has a new owner.
Devyn Lauer-Duarte of Platte Valley football was named the 9NEWS Athlete of the Week, earning him the trophy we're using this year to recognize stellar athletic performances.
Lauer-Duarte was the star in the Broncos' 41-21 win over Berthoud this week. He scored on five of Platte Valley's touchdowns as the Broncos bounced back from back-to-back losses to get back in the win column.
"It's awesome, I've seen it on Instagram before," Lauer-Duarte said of being presented with the Swag Chain.
Stay tuned to see who wins the Swag Chain next week!
