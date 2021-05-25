No. 1 Douglas County boys volleyball stays perfect with sweep of No. 2 Valor Christian

The Huskies moved to 9-0 on the season in a showdown of the two best teams in the state so far this season.

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — The first season of sanctioned boys volleyball in Colorado has been a whole lot of fun.

And Tuesday night was the showdown of the year thus far, as No. 1 Douglas County paid a visit to No. 2 Valor Christian. Both teams entered the match undefeated.

In the end it was the Huskies proving they're worthy of the top slot, sweeping the Eagles in three sets. The match was fairly competitive as the sets ended 25-22, 25-16 and 25-18, respectively.

The fact this season will be CHSAA's first with an officially sanctioned state championship in the sport is a big deal.

"It's a whole lot of fun. Great team and great personalities on the team," Douglas County sophomore Dillen Coney told 9NEWS after the match. "My brother was the coach during my eighth grade year and he told me to come out and play. And I went out and played and it's my favorite sport right now."

Coney's Huskies are now 9-0 on the year while Valor Christian dropped to 7-1.

