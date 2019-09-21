AURORA, Colo. — In a back-and-forth affair on Friday night, No. 7 Eaglecrest (4-0) used a late rally to prevail over Legacy (0-4) by a final score of 28-24.

Legacy led 17-7 at halftime and 24-7 deep into the third quarter, before giving up 20 straight points. The Raptors used a score with 1.4 second left in the third quarter and two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter to take a 27-24 advantage.

The Lightning had a chance to win the game late, but threw an interception with one minute to go deep inside Eaglecrest territory. The Raptors kneeled out the clock and escaped undefeated.

Check out the full highlights above.

