Eaglecrest's Emma Bryant swiftly took the 5A individual 5A girls golf title after a finishing the tournament one under par after a birdie on hole No. 18.

The freshman follows in the foot steps of her older brother and Colorado State golf commit Davis, who finished first in 5A Boys Golf State Championship in the Fall. Davis shot three under, edging out Fossil Ridge's Dillon Stewart.

Way ahead of the pack, Emma finished under par at the perfect time -- in the state championship tournament. The next closest finisher was seven strokes behind her, Grandview's Morgan Ryan finishing six over and Fossil Ridge's Leigha Devine eight over.

The Cherry Creek Bruins grabbed the 5A team title, just finishing two strokes ahead of Grandview and six strokes ahead of Fossil Ridge.

Find results from the girls golf state tournaments HERE .

© 2018 KUSA