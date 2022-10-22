Eaton captures 3A softball state championship

The Reds defeated University 9-1 in the 2022 Class 3A state title game on Saturday.

AURORA, Colo. — The Eaton Reds are softball state champions once again.

Eaton won its second title in three years on Saturday by defeating University 9-1 at Aurora Sports Park.

The Reds went 22-7 overall on the season, which included rattling off a nine-game win streak to the title.

University, the defending 3A champs from a year ago, went 23-7 as runner-up.

