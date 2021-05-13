Eaton girls volleyball claims 3A state title, 10th in program history

The Reds defeated Sterling on Thursday night in four sets to win yet another state title.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A perfect 10 to cap a perfect season.

The No. 1 Eaton girls volleyball team won its 10th title in program history on Thursday night, defeating Sterling in four sets to claim the Class 3A crown. The Reds also finished the 2021 season unblemished at 18-0.

"It was so many emotions at once. So many people doubted us at one time and we proved every single one of them wrong. I'm so happy about it," Eaton's Sydney Leffler told 9NEWS after the game.

Eaton cruised in the first set, capturing it 25-14 before Sterling punched back to win the second set 25-23. But the Reds proved why they were the best in 3A for a reason, winning set three 25-20 and set four 25-22.

The No. 3 Tigers have nothing to hang their heads about after finishing the year at 17-2.

But for Eaton, it was another special night, as their first state championship since 2017 got them a nice even 10 in their school's history.

>> Watch the extended video above and see highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.