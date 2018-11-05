Tennis has a repetitive nature and for Poudre's Ky Ecton and the Cherry Creek Bruins tennis team, their constant repetition carried into their accomplishments this season.
For the first time since 2010, Colorado had a repeat champion in No. 1 Singles. Ecton repeated as the No. 1 Singles champion after defeating Rock Canyon's Meghna Chowdhury 6-4, 6-4 in her final match on Friday. She felt some pressure to repeat, but it was more about enjoying her senior year playing tennis.
"I didn't feel it until I got here," Ecton said, "but then, it's my senior year so I just decided, 'live in the moment, play to win and if it doesn't happen I mean you still played and represented my school and family,' That's all that really matters to me."
Ecton was last year's No. 1 singles champion after a grueling four hour match; however, this year was much quicker despite playing twice in one day, each of her opponents making her work for every point. Along with back-to-back titles, Ecton concluded her final high school season undefeated.
"I think it's really cool," Ecton said, "State champ at the end of the year, undefeated season, can't really ask for more than that."
On another repeat routine, the Cherry Creek Bruins repeated as the 5A Girls Tennis State Champions after blowing away the competition in overall team points. The Bruins lead the pack (83 points), 45 points more than the second place finisher Poudre (38 points).
This is the programs second straight team title and 35th in school history.
Team Points
Cherry Creek 83
Poudre 38
Denver East 29
Fort Collins 22
Fairview 17
Mountain Vista 15
Rock Canyon 15
Regis Jesuit 15
ThunderRidge 15
Chatfield 14
No. 1 Singles
Ky Ecton - Poudre 6, 6
Megna Chowdhury - Rock Canyon 4, 4
No. 2 Singles
Alexis Bernthal - Fairview 3, 1
Eliza Hill - Cherry Creek 6, 6
No. 3 Singles
Jenesse Johnson - Denver East 1, 3
Nicole Hill - Cherry Creek 6, 6
No. 1 Doubles
Ashlen Grote/Sammy Bheemireddy - Mountain Vista 3, 0
Micha Handler/Miranda Kawula - Cherry Creek 6, 6
No. 2 Doubles
Anna Fusaris/Halley Mackiernan - Cherry Creek 4, 7, 6
Maddie Darre/Kelly Wulf - Denver East 6, 5, 2
No. 3 Doubles
Marie Manassez/Grace Neff - Regis Jesuit 6, 2, 6
Aurora Slaughter/Sunny Taylor - Fort Collins 2, 6, 1
No. 4 Doubles
Emily Wilkins/Dahlia Rappaport - Cherry Creek 6, 6
Lauren Rice/ Hikaela Haas - Lakewood 1, 2
The finals were preemptively moved to Friday afternoon to avoid any possibility of rain cancelations on Saturday at the Gates Tennis Center in Denver.