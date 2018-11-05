Tennis has a repetitive nature and for Poudre's Ky Ecton and the Cherry Creek Bruins tennis team, their constant repetition carried into their accomplishments this season.

For the first time since 2010, Colorado had a repeat champion in No. 1 Singles. Ecton repeated as the No. 1 Singles champion after defeating Rock Canyon's Meghna Chowdhury 6-4, 6-4 in her final match on Friday. She felt some pressure to repeat, but it was more about enjoying her senior year playing tennis.

"I didn't feel it until I got here," Ecton said, "but then, it's my senior year so I just decided, 'live in the moment, play to win and if it doesn't happen I mean you still played and represented my school and family,' That's all that really matters to me."

Ecton was last year's No. 1 singles champion after a grueling four hour match; however, this year was much quicker despite playing twice in one day, each of her opponents making her work for every point. Along with back-to-back titles, Ecton concluded her final high school season undefeated.

"I think it's really cool," Ecton said, "State champ at the end of the year, undefeated season, can't really ask for more than that."

On another repeat routine, the Cherry Creek Bruins repeated as the 5A Girls Tennis State Champions after blowing away the competition in overall team points. The Bruins lead the pack (83 points), 45 points more than the second place finisher Poudre (38 points).

This is the programs second straight team title and 35th in school history.

Team Points

Cherry Creek 83

Poudre 38

Denver East 29

Fort Collins 22

Fairview 17

Mountain Vista 15

Rock Canyon 15

Regis Jesuit 15

ThunderRidge 15

Chatfield 14

No. 1 Singles

Ky Ecton - Poudre 6, 6

Megna Chowdhury - Rock Canyon 4, 4

No. 2 Singles

Alexis Bernthal - Fairview 3, 1

Eliza Hill - Cherry Creek 6, 6

No. 3 Singles

Jenesse Johnson - Denver East 1, 3

Nicole Hill - Cherry Creek 6, 6

No. 1 Doubles

Ashlen Grote/Sammy Bheemireddy - Mountain Vista 3, 0

Micha Handler/Miranda Kawula - Cherry Creek 6, 6

No. 2 Doubles

Anna Fusaris/Halley Mackiernan - Cherry Creek 4, 7, 6

Maddie Darre/Kelly Wulf - Denver East 6, 5, 2

No. 3 Doubles

Marie Manassez/Grace Neff - Regis Jesuit 6, 2, 6

Aurora Slaughter/Sunny Taylor - Fort Collins 2, 6, 1

No. 4 Doubles

Emily Wilkins/Dahlia Rappaport - Cherry Creek 6, 6

Lauren Rice/ Hikaela Haas - Lakewood 1, 2

The finals were preemptively moved to Friday afternoon to avoid any possibility of rain cancelations on Saturday at the Gates Tennis Center in Denver.

