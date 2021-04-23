Elizabeth defends 4A gymnastics state championship title

The Cardinals have captured three titles in the last four years.

THORNTON, Colo. — In an evening four-team rotation that featured Evergreen, Niwot, Elizabeth and Palmer Ridge, the competition factor did not disappoint.

The four teams were all in the hunt throughout the floor, balance beam, vault and uneven bars competitions.

Elizabeth won its second straight state title, and third in the past four years on Friday night at the Class 4A gymnastics state championships.

"We did it. We did it again and I can't believe it," Elizabeth gymnast Sydney Kissinger said. "I was kind of speechless, honestly. But at the same time I knew we could do it."

Elizabeth finished the day with an overall score of 177.550, with Palmer Ridge coming in second place at 173.175.

On Saturday, the 4A and 5A individual competitions will be held at Thornton High School.

