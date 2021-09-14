Erie volleyball wins five-set thriller over Windsor

ERIE, Colo. — Five-set matches are reserved for the best matchups.
This one certainly qualified.
Windsor traveled to Erie on Tuesday night as two of the top clubs in Class 4A battled it out on the hardwood.
In the end, it was the hosting Tigers, who are ranked No. 9 in 4A, who outlasted the No. 3 Wizards, 3-2 (25-21, 12-25, 25-14, 20-25, 16-14).
It was the fifth win in a row for Erie, which hasn't dropped a match since its season-opening defeat to Loveland. The Tigers improve to 5-1 overall on the season.
The Wizards fall to 5-3 overall and will look to bounce back at home against Silver Creek (0-8) at 6:30 p.m. Thursday night.
