Erie rolls past Golden into 4A boys lacrosse semifinals

The Tigers defeated the Demons 17-5 in the Class 4A quarterfinals on Thursday night.

ERIE, Colo — After earning a first-round playoff bye, the Erie boys lacrosse team got in on the action Thursday night at home in the Class 4A quarterfinals.

The No.4-seeded Tigers didn't miss a step, putting together a dominant second half to roll past No. 5 Golden, 17-5.

Jack Booth led the way with a game-high five goals. Corby Tecu scored four goals of his own, while Adam Bristow added three.

The victory leads the Tigers into the semifinals, where they will face off against No. 1 Cheyenne Mountain on Saturday afternoon at Englewood High School with a chance to punch their ticket to the state title game.

It's also a shot at revenge for Erie, which dropped its season opener 11-10 in 2OT to Cheyenne Mountain on its home field.

