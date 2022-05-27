Erie's Blake Barnett wins the 9NEWS Swag Chain

The Sophomore star from Erie wins the 9NEWS athlete of the week award from Scotty Gange

Example video title will go here for this video

ERIE, Colo. — The 9NEWS Swag Chain is for the very best of the best. Blake Barnett fits the bill.

The Erie high school sophomore came out of nowhere to win two titles at the Colorado state track & field championships. Blake and his teammates combined to win the 4x200m dash and then Blake won the 100m dash in the 4A division, cementing himself as the fastest kid in 4A.

Scotty Gange surprised Blake with the chain at Erie high school right after he finished a final exam, except Blake and the Erie administration had other plans, turning the tables on Gange to give him their Erie track and field athlete of the week award swag chain to have fun with him.

