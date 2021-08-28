Fanscape: Estes Park High School

The football field at Estes Park is surrounded by mountains and a lake.

ESTES PARK, Colo. — The football field at Estes Park High School is simple.

It's just green grass -- oh yeah, and the Rocky Mountains...and Lake Estes, too.

"I get quite a few teams that come up here and they're just blown away at this field," said Dave Coleson, Operations Director and EPHS class of 1990.

The town with an elevation of more than 7,500 feet sure is spectacular from a birds-eye view.

"The scenery is great, everywhere you look," Coleson said. "There's not a bad spot to look up here."

Estes Park's stadium is home to the bobcats -- and some more friends.

"We have a lot of wildlife," Coleson said. "We had a bear up here at the admin building a week ago, and coyotes and mountain lions. We have it all up here."

But really, the field is home to the Estes Park community.

>>Watch the video above and see the feature story on the 9NEWS Prep Rally on Sunday morning!

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS KUSA APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.