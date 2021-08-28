Fanscape: Estes Park High School

ESTES PARK, Colo. — The football field at Estes Park High School is simple.
It's just green grass -- oh yeah, and the Rocky Mountains...and Lake Estes, too.
"I get quite a few teams that come up here and they're just blown away at this field," said Dave Coleson, Operations Director and EPHS class of 1990.
The town with an elevation of more than 7,500 feet sure is spectacular from a birds-eye view.
"The scenery is great, everywhere you look," Coleson said. "There's not a bad spot to look up here."
Estes Park's stadium is home to the bobcats -- and some more friends.
"We have a lot of wildlife," Coleson said. "We had a bear up here at the admin building a week ago, and coyotes and mountain lions. We have it all up here."
But really, the field is home to the Estes Park community.
