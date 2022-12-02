Evergreen four-peats as 3A girls swimming state champion

Sophomore Finley Anderson won two individual events and swam on a winning relay team for the Cougars.

THORNTON, Colo. — The Class 3A girls swimming champions will be wearing their crown for another year.

Evergreen won its fourth title in a row on Saturday, holding off Discovery Canyon at the Veterans Memorial Aquatics Center. It is the Cougars' sixth championship in program history.

Sophomore Finley Anderson was the star for Evergreen, winning two individual titles (the 100 butterfly in 56.65 seconds and the 100 backstroke in 55.68), as well as swimming on the Cougars' 200 medley relay team, which set a 3A record with a time of 1:48.32.

"We knew we were really, really close to the state record...It helped us set the tone for the meet," Anderson said. "We knew people were gunning for us...It was really nice to have won."

Evergreen ran away with the team title with 422 total points. Discovery Canyon challenged the defending champs throughout the meet, but ultimately finished runner-up with 358 points.

Discovery Canyon junior Julia Thomas won a pair of events for the Thunder, claiming the 50 free (24.28 seconds) and 100 free (52.32).

St. Mary's Academy finished third as a team, winning the final event -- the 400 free relay -- in 3:36.03. Caitlin Crysel won two individual events (200 IM in 2:05.34 and 100 breast in 1:05.63) for the Wildcats.

