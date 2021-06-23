Evergreen girls lacrosse cruises to victory in 4A state championship

The Cougars beat Castle View 19-5 on Wednesday night to earn their first lacrosse state title in program history.

AURORA, Colo. — The No. 1 seeded Evergreen girls lacrosse team was the best in the 4A classification all year long.

On Wednesday night they solidified that, looking dominant in a 19-5 win over Castle View to claim the first state title in program history. It was also the first 4A girls lacrosse championship CHSAA has ever held.

The Cougars came out fast, pouncing on the Sabercats and taking a 14-2 lead by halftime. That led to a running clock for some of the first half and the entire second half to close out the victory.

Evergreen lost its first two games of the year to 5A teams, but finished on an 11-game winning streak to take home the trophy. Senior captain Margo Miller said the win was emotional for a variety of reasons.

“I think about how it’s my last time being on the field with all these girls at once. I’m going on to play in college, but I’ll never share the field with any of them again, so it’s bittersweet,” said Miller. “It’s crazy that high school is over and it’s so great to end it like this.”

For Castle View, even making it this far was a monumental accomplishment. In their first season playing girls lacrosse the team went 5-5 in the regular season before earning the No. 10 seed in the playoffs. Three upsets led them to the title game appearance.

Meanwhile, Evergreen beat Castle View for the second time this season and earned their status on top of the 4A girls lacrosse mountain.

