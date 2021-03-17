Evergreen wins third straight 3A girls swimming championship

The Cougars defended their state title yet again on Tuesday at VMAC.

THORNTON, Colo. — Back to back to back.

The Evergreen Cougars have defended their Class 3A girls swimming state championship title yet again, capturing their third straight team title at Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center on Tuesday. It is Evergreen's fifth championship in program history.

The Cougars racked up 360 total points, 87 more than runner-up Aspen.

Aspen won the 200 medley relay and boasted an individual champion in Kayla Tehrani, who won the 100 butterfly.

St. Mary's Academy won the 200 freestyle relay, and had individual champions with Caitlin Crysel (200 IM) and Kalie Linden (50 free).

Jolie Kim of Kent Denver took home the 500 free in 5:08.76. The 3A state meet was originally scheduled to take place on Saturday, but was rescheduled due to heavy snow in the weekend's weather forecast.

"I feel like whatever day we would have had it, I would have tried to bring my A-game," Kim said.

Berthoud's Jamie Dellwardt won both the 200 free and 100 back, Denver North's Tuva Siegel claimed the 100 free, Manitou Springs' Isabella Kuzbek took the 100 breast and Victoria Sanders of Discovery Canyon was the diving champion.

D'Evelyn closed out the meet by winning the 400 free.

Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally on Saturday morning!

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.