Evergreen's Kian Smith earns first place at the 4A state diving championships

Smith ends his career on top.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

THORNTON, Colo. — The boys state championships at Veterans Memorial Aquatics Center has begun!

Thursday, Friday, and Saturday the 4A and 5A boys state diving and swimming championships will occur in Thornton.

The first champion of the weekend is Evergreen senior Kian Smith. Smith earned his first title in his career and is able to leave his high school competition on top.

In addition, Evergreen coach Brett Brinkhoff was awarded 4A diving coach of the year.

Watch the video above to hear from Smith and Brinkhoff following their awards.

> Be sure to check back for more of our Colorado high school sports coverage with brand new shows both Saturday and Sunday showcasing the different events of the week/weekend.

If you have a story idea you can email Scotty Gange at scotty.gange@9news.com or via Twitter at @Scotty_G6 or on Instagram at @scottygange

>>Have a student-athlete you want to nominate for the 9NEWS Athlete of the Week to win the Swag Chain? Email us at sports@9news.com and connect with us on social media!

Facebook: @9newssports

Instagram: @9sportsco

Twitter: @9Preps

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for KUSA "9news" to find the free app to add it to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.