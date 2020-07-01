LITTLETON, Colo. — Heritage used an explosive five-goal second period to take down Columbine 6-1 Tuesday afternoon.

Captain Joe Carpinello struck first in the opening period with a backhand from behind the net. It was the only goal of the first period.

The Eagles didn't take long after the first intermission to start peppering in the rest. Jackson Scott (2), Cole Trautman, Jakob Boos, and Daragnan Barson all found the back of the net in the second period.

The lone Columbine goal came in the second frame from a ricocheted own-goal from Heritage, at a time when the net was unoccupied during a delayed penalty call.

Heritage improves to 6-2 on the season, while Columbine falls to 4-5-1.

Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend.