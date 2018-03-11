BOULDER — The Fairview Knights are advancing to the second round of the 5A playoffs, after defeating Denver East 31-7 on a windy Friday night in Boulder.

The Angels came out energized and surprised the Knights defensively, forcing a turnover on downs on Fairview's first two possessions of the game. The Knights are without star quarterback Aiden Atkinson due to injury, but backup Liam O'Brien soon settled in at the helm. He would lead the home team to three consecutive touchdowns in the first half.

Wide receiver Bryce DesJardins was sensational for the Knights as well, finding the end zone on two of their first half scores -- one rushing, one receiving.

East -- who was voted in to the 5A football playoffs after finishing second in the newly formed Metro 10 League -- continued to fight. Just before halftime, quarterback Myles Patterson hit a streaking Aaron Franklin, who was able to shake off two Fairview defenders en route to the end zone. The score would be the Angels only one of the night.

Fairview will play ThunderRidge High School next week in round two of the 5A state football playoffs. Watch the video above for extended game highlights between Fairview and Denver East, and tune in to the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend for more action.

© 2018 KUSA-TV