WESTMINSTER, Colo. — After a scoreless first half, both No. 1 Legacy and No. 5 Fairview turned it on in the second half at North Stadium on Wendesday afternoon.

In a showdown of two teams with soccer state championship aspirations, it was the Knights who prevailed 2-1 over the Lightning thanks to a goal by Sebastien Mazur with just 61 seconds left in the game.

Fairview moved to 5-2 on the season while Legacy is now 6-1.

