Faith Christian soccer shuts out Prospect Ridge

The Eagles blanked the Miners 3-0 on the road Wednesday afternoon.

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — The Faith Christian Academy boys soccer team continues to roll.

The Eagles, who are ranked No. 4 in the Class 3A CHSAA rankings, notched their fourth victory in a row Wednesday on the road at Prospect Ridge -- shutting out the Miners 3-0.

FCA has outscored its opponents 27-1 since suffering its only defeat this season back on August 30. Jack Goodwin, Ayden Johnston and Chris Furts all found the back of the net for the Eagles.

The loss is the first of the season for Prospect Ridge, which fell to 4-1 overall after a hot start.

>>Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS KUSA APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.