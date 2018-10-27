LAKEWOOD — Just as any competitive league should, the 2A Flatirons League title came down to one winner-take-all game in the final week of the regular season.

Both Faith Christian and D'Evelyn had a shot to claim the league crown, but it was the Eagles (7-2, 5-0 FL) who outlasted the Jaguars with a 21-7 victory at Trailblazer Stadium to secure their spot in the state playoffs.

D'Evelyn (7-2, 4-1 FL) still has a chance at a postseason berth through CHSAA's Ratings Percentage Index (RPI).

The first half of Friday night's game was a competitive, defensive slugfest that kept each opponent in check. Faith Christian finally put the first points on the scoreboard late in the second quarter when quarterback Isaiah Kroll scrambled into the end zone for a 23-yard rushing touchdown.

The Jaguars were quick to regroup at halftime, and scored on the first possession of the second half with a 78-yard passing touchdown from Evan Willis to Daniel Brady.

But Faith Christian was persistent and added two more touchdowns, one a 5-yard run from Kroll and another a 10-yard run by Jordan Abbott, to secure the win.

