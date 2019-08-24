BUENA VISTA, Colo. — There's a valley 120 miles south of Denver on Highway 285.

"No matter which direction you look, you look at some 14,000-foot peak," said longtime coach Bob Marken (1989-2010).

The Arkansas River rushes along one side of the Buena Vista home football stadium. Mt. Princeton may be a ways off, but the Demons have climbed to the top of Colorado's high school football peak before.

"From any age from the youngest to the old who are wheeling in and whatnot, they have a lot of pride in this school and this town and this field," current head coach Matt Flavin said.

Twice they've brought a state title back to the town of Buena Vista (1999, 2015) to a devoted and passionate fan group that will do anything for its players.

