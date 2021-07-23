Fanscape: Steamboat Springs

Gardner Field is home to the Sailors of Steamboat Springs High School.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. — Our 'Fanscape' summer stadium series is back!

The 9Preps team travels around the state to showcase the best high school facilities in Colorado. This week, we visited Gardner Field to capture the beauty surrounding Steamboat Springs High School.

Tucked along Spring Creek, Gardner Field is located between Howelsen Hill and Steamboat Ski Resort -- providing scenic views in every direction.

"The stadium, in a lot of ways, captures the heart and soul of Steamboat," athletic director Luke DeWolfe said. "It captures a lot of the essence of what Steamboat is."

Have a suggestion for a high school venue that you would like to see featured in our 'Fanscape' series? Let us know at sports@9news.com!

>>Watch the video above and see more on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!

