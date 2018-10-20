Green Mountain used a balanced offense and stellar defense to top Evergreen on Senior Night, 31-7.

After the Rams took a 3-0 lead early in the first quarter, the Cougars responded with a Beck Barret rushing touchdown. However, that would be the only score of the night for Evergreen.

Green Mountain would take a 17-7 halftime lead and add to it in the second. A 10-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Trey Towndrow to Matthew Schlieper would make it 24-7 with a Towndrow 9-yard rush capping off a Rams 31-7 road win.

© 2018 KUSA-TV