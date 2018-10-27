In the Metro 10 League Championship, the undefeated Smoky Hill Buffaloes faced a tough 7-2 Westminster Wolves at home.

The Buffaloes sophomore quarterback, Leslie Richardson III has an arm. He threw for triple digits on the night and four touchdowns against the Wolves.

Receivers Kaleb Starling and Alec Pinkowski would both have two scores in the game.

Smoky Hill took the early lead and played the rest of the game playing the maintain game, while still taking risks on offense.

Westminster had their share of big catches, quarterback Romeo Rodriguez threw a couple touchdowns to Matt Harris to keep it close.

Wolves' linebacker Leenardo Montoya would also score a Pick 6 late in the game to pull within a score in the fourth; however, the Buffaloes would hold on for the 35-28 win.

Smoky Hill ends their regular season an undefeated 10-0 heading into the post season.

© 2018 KUSA-TV