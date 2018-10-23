Playoff football is on the horizon, teams are fighting for playoff spots and positioning and the excitement is growing. This week we've announced some big match-ups in 5A, 4A and 2A football classifications for our Game of the Week poll.

Now that they're set, we need your vote! Who do you want to see go head-to-head in our Game of the Week for Friday, Oct. 26?

Vote on one of these three high school football games for 9NEWS to attend on Friday, October 19, this week and tag #Gameon9 to get your 9Preps Game of the Week posts on 9NEWS!

No. 5 Broomfield vs Brighton

D'Evelyn vs Faith Christian

No. 9 ThunderRidge vs Castle View

The 9NEWS crew will go live at your school's stadium in our 5PM newscast, as well as shoot extended highlights that are posted on the 9NEWS sports website and 9NEWS Sports Facebook.

Additionally, the game will be featured on our weekly Prep Rally segment on Saturday mornings.

Vote now for your school's game to be featured on 9NEWS! Poll closes on Thursday morning at 10 a.m. We will announce the winner on our @9Preps Twitter page.

If you can't see the poll below, click HERE or visit https://plbz.it/2q8dVaY to cast your vote.

© 2018 KUSA-TV