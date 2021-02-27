Fort Collins ices Ralston Valley in high-profile hockey matchup

The No. 2-ranked Lambkins shut out the No. 3 Mustangs on the road late Friday night.

ARVADA, Colo — This game answered a lot of questions.

Two of the best high school hockey teams in Colorado squared off late Friday night in a high-profile Class 5A matchup at Apex Center Ice Arena.

No. 2 Fort Collins and No. 3 Ralston Valley both entered the night undefeated (7-0) looking to take the outright lead in the 5A North League standings. Ultimately, it was the Lambkins who dealt the Mustangs their first loss of the season with a 3-0 victory.

An explosive second-period start and a head-turning performance in net from goaltender Sam Simon led Fort Collins to the win.

Denny White and Dyson Diaz both scored early in the second period after a scoreless opening intermission. Carson Forkner then scored in the third period to secure the win.

