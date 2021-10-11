Fossil Ridge boys soccer continues Cinderella run to state finals with another OT win

The "Cardiac Crew" struck again on Wednesday night, as Fossil Ridge defeated Castle View 2-1 in overtime in the 5A semis to advance to the title game.

DENVER — They did it again.

The No. 17 Fossil Ridge boys soccer team, or the "Cardiac Crew" as they've been dubbed, won another thriller on Wednesday night, this time in the 5A boys semifinals.

The Sabercats defeated No. 5 Castle View (also the Sabercats) 2-1 in overtime at the University of Denver soccer stadium to advance to the 5A state finals on Saturday against Grandview.

Fossil Ridge had won each of its previous three games in OT, and this was no exception. In fact, they trailed Castle View 1-0 with under five minutes to go in the game before senior Will Boyle headed in a corner kick to knot things up.

The game headed to overtime, but not for long, as senior Quinn Ybarra scored off a rebound, tucking the ball into the corner of the net to punch Fossil Ridge's ticket to the title game.

Fossil Ridge improved to 13-6 on the year, while Castle View wrapped up a great 2021 season at 15-3-1.

