Fossil Ridge soccer blanks Rock Canyon

The Sabercats shut out the Jaguars 2-0 on Tuesday to remain undefeated.

PARKER, Colo. — Two late goals lifted the Fossil Ridge girls soccer team past Rock Canyon in a matchup of Class 5A top-10 teams on Tuesday afternoon.

Both Kiley Ballek and Amy Smith found the back of the net for the Sabercats, who are ranked No. 8 in this week's CHSAA rankings, against the No. 3 Jaguars.

Fossil Ridge improves to 2-0 on the early season with the victory, while Rock Canyon falls to 0-1-1.

