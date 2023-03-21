Fossil Ridge soccer blanks Rock Canyon

PARKER, Colo. — Two late goals lifted the Fossil Ridge girls soccer team past Rock Canyon in a matchup of Class 5A top-10 teams on Tuesday afternoon.
Both Kiley Ballek and Amy Smith found the back of the net for the Sabercats, who are ranked No. 8 in this week's CHSAA rankings, against the No. 3 Jaguars.
Fossil Ridge improves to 2-0 on the early season with the victory, while Rock Canyon falls to 0-1-1.
