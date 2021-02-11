Fossil Ridge upsets top-seed Boulder in 5A soccer playoffs

The SaberCats outlasted the Panthers 3-2 in double overtime on Tuesday night to advance.

BOULDER, Colo. — Down goes No. 1.

Boulder, the top-seeded team in the Class 5A boys soccer playoff bracket was upset in a stunner on Tuesday night, falling to 17-seed Fossil Ridge 3-2 in double overtime at Recht Field.

The game-winner was delivered in the 8th minute of double overtime when Pedros Peres sent a ball to the scrum in front of the net. That's where Sterling Bellendir leaped to deflect the ball with his head over the Boulder goalkeeper.

"I just watched it go over the goalie," Bellendir said. "It's the happiest I've ever been probably. It's just a wild feeling."

Fossil Ridge advances to the quarterfinal round of the 5A bracket, where the SaberCats will next face 8-seed Rock Canyon on Saturday.

Boulder's season ends with a 13-3-1 overall record.

