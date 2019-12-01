LITTLETON, Colo. — If you weren't a Belibier before -- you certainly are now.

Regis Jesuit senior Fran Belibi completed an alley-oop dunk Saturday morning in the Raiders' win over Heritage High School. Teammate Avery VanSickle had the assist. It is believed to be the first alley-oop in a girls' high school basketball game in the country, ever.

Belibi has become a dunking sensation over the past couple of years. In January of 2017, Belibi threw down her first dunk, becoming the first female ever to do so in a Colorado high school girls' basketball game.

Earlier this season, she went viral again. Belibi stole the ball against then top-ranked Grandview, broke down court and put down a one-handed jam in another video that was seen by millions.

No doubt about it, this video will be seen my millions more. But don't expect Belibi to know that. When she sat down with us in December to talk about going viral for the second time, she admitted she doesn't have social media.

Belibi tried out for the Raiders' basketball team as a freshman, for fun. Fast forward three years later, and the 6-foot-1 star is now committed to play basketball at Stanford University where she will study medicine.