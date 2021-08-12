Cherry Creek's George Fitzpatrick named 9NEWS Athlete of the Week

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colorado — There's a first for everything.
This week, the 9NEWS Swag Chain experienced another "first" as it found a new home around the neck of Cherry Creek's George Fitzpatrick -- the first lineman to be named our Athlete of the Week.
Fitzpatrick, an Ohio State commit, helped lead the Bruins to their third 5A state championship in a row on Saturday against Valor Christian at Empower Field at Mile High.
The week prior, Fitzpatrick scored a touchdown in Cherry Creek's semifinal game against Legend after pulling down a fumble recovery in mid-ar.
"They were great moments," Fitzpatrick told Scotty Gange, who surprised him in his advisory class with the Swag Chain. "I couldn't ask for a better way to go out."
Stay tuned to see who wins the Swag Chain next!
>>Have a student-athlete you want to nominate for the 9NEWS Athlete of the Week? Email us at sports@9news.com and connect with us on social media!
- Facebook: @9newssports
- Instagram: @9sportsco
- Twitter: @9Preps
