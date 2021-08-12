Cherry Creek's George Fitzpatrick named 9NEWS Athlete of the Week

Fitzpatrick, a lineman on the Cherry Creek football team, helped lead the Bruins to their third state championship in a row.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colorado — There's a first for everything.

This week, the 9NEWS Swag Chain experienced another "first" as it found a new home around the neck of Cherry Creek's George Fitzpatrick -- the first lineman to be named our Athlete of the Week.

Fitzpatrick, an Ohio State commit, helped lead the Bruins to their third 5A state championship in a row on Saturday against Valor Christian at Empower Field at Mile High.

The week prior, Fitzpatrick scored a touchdown in Cherry Creek's semifinal game against Legend after pulling down a fumble recovery in mid-ar.

"They were great moments," Fitzpatrick told Scotty Gange, who surprised him in his advisory class with the Swag Chain. "I couldn't ask for a better way to go out."

Stay tuned to see who wins the Swag Chain next!

>>Have a student-athlete you want to nominate for the 9NEWS Athlete of the Week? Email us at sports@9news.com and connect with us on social media!

Facebook: @9newssports

Instagram: @9sportsco

Twitter: @9Preps

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS KUSA APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.