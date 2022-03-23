George Washington edges Ponderosa in girls soccer

The Patriots scored the lone goal in Wednesday's 1-0 win over the Mustangs.

DENVER — The George Washington girls soccer team flipped the script on Wednesday.

After being shut out 1-0 by Centaurus in their season opener, the Patriots returned the favor by blanking Ponderosa by the same score Wednesday afternoon on their home field.

Darby Jones scored the game's lone goal -- the junior midfielder capitalized on a free kick from 35 yards out in the first half. Goalkeeper Lulu Fickes was credited with the shutout in net.

George Washington improves to 1-1 overall on the season and has its first Denver Prep League match on Friday against Regis Groff at 4:30 p.m.

Ponderosa (0-1) will look to pick up its first victory when the Mustangs host Chaparral for their home opener at 4 p.m. Friday.

