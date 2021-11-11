Green Mountain's Gianna Martyna named 9NEWS Athlete of the Week

Martyna, a senior gymnast for the Rams, was crowned the 4A all-around gymnastics state champion.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The 9Preps "Swag Chain" has found another state champion.

Gianna Martyna of Green Mountain gymnastics was named 9NEWS Athlete of the Week, earning her the trophy we're using this year to recognize stellar athletic performances.

Martyna, a senior gymnast for the Rams, was crowned the 4A all-around gymnastics state champion. She captured the vault title on Saturday with an impressive score of 9.925 and also scored very well on the bars, beam and floor.

9Preps reporter Scotty Gange surprised Martyna on Thursday during her AP English class to celebrate the accomplishment.

"I want to thank my family, friends, teammates, teachers and coaches," Martyna said of the Swag Chain honor. "I am so grateful to be loved and supported by so many and feel so honored to represent my school. It truly does take a village, so thank you everyone who has supported me not just in gymnastics, but as a person too. Go Rams!"

Stay tuned to see who wins the Swag Chain next week!

>>Have a student-athlete you want to nominate for the 9NEWS Athlete of the Week? Email us at sports@9news.com and connect with us on social media!

Facebook: @9newssports

Instagram: @9sportsco

Twitter: @9Preps

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS KUSA APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.