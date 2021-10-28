Golden boys soccer gets past Centaurus 1-0 to move on in 4A playoffs

The No. 9 Demons scored midway through the second half to advance in the state tournament with a close win.

ARVADA, Colo. — Oh, how sweet it is for the Golden boys soccer team.

The No. 9 Demons are Sweet 16 bound after knocking off No. 24 Centaurus 1-0 on Thursday night in the 4A playoffs.

The game was scoreless until midway through the second half when junior Rory Maddux converted off a corner kick and found the back of the net for the night's only tally.

Golden will advance to take on No. 8 Pueblo West on Tuesday night in the next round of the playoffs. The winner of that game will advance to the quarterfinals, where a showdown with No. 1 Northfield could await.

Centaurus finishes the 2021 campaign at 8-8 overall, Golden moved its record to 11-3-2 with the win and extended its season for at least one more game.

