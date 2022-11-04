Golden fends off Denver East in girls lacrosse

The Demons defeated the Angels 14-11 on their home field Monday night.

DENVER — The Golden girls lacrosse team traveled to Denver East for a non-league matchup of 4A vs. 5A teams on Monday night.

The result was a good one for the Demons, who defeated the Angels 14-11 on their home field. It's another victory for Golden, which is ranked No. 7 in the Class 4A CHSAA standings this week.

The Demons improve to 5-1 overall on the season with the win. Golden will continue non-league play on Tuesday when it visits Denver South (1-4).

Denver East falls to 4-3 overall. The Angels will dig back into 5A East League play on Wednesday when they host Mullen (3-3).

