Golden fends off Denver East in girls lacrosse

DENVER — The Golden girls lacrosse team traveled to Denver East for a non-league matchup of 4A vs. 5A teams on Monday night.
The result was a good one for the Demons, who defeated the Angels 14-11 on their home field. It's another victory for Golden, which is ranked No. 7 in the Class 4A CHSAA standings this week.
The Demons improve to 5-1 overall on the season with the win. Golden will continue non-league play on Tuesday when it visits Denver South (1-4).
Denver East falls to 4-3 overall. The Angels will dig back into 5A East League play on Wednesday when they host Mullen (3-3).
>>Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!
RELATED: Prep Rally Honor Roll (4/5/22)
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports
> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for KUSA "9news" to find the free app to add it to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.