Golden's Maxwell Schutt opens up about troubled past

The Demons' lacrosse captain is moving forward in a positive direction after coping with the loss of his mother.

GOLDEN, Colo. — Maxwell Schutt is one of the best players on the Golden boys lacrosse team.

He may, however, have the most complicated background of anyone on the team -- and maybe the school.

The senior captain opened up about his troubled past with 9NEWS Prep Sports Reporter Scotty Gange. Schutt lost his mother at age 10 and fell on tough times with drugs and alcohol.

"I was drinking and drugging a lot, and got arrested when I was 11," he said. "From that point forward, I just remember looking up at myself in the mirror one day freshman year and told myself I wasn't going to be a loser anymore."

Unlike most people, Schutt enjoys sharing his story of struggle.

"I love telling everyone about my mom, and I'm very proud of where I'm at now," he said. "I love sharing it to inspire others and show them that they can overcome anything."

>>Watch Maxwell's moving story above, and see it on the 9NEWS Prep Rally on Sunday morning.

Catch the 9NEWS Prep Rally with Scotty Gange Saturday and Sunday mornings at 6:45, 7:45 and 8:45 for highlights and feature stories from around Colorado in the high school athletics community.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS KUSA APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.