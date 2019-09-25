WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — There's nothing like a big win to help you get over the pain of a disappointing loss.

That's what happened Tuesday for Golden softball -- ranked No. 2 in Class 4A -- playing for the first time since being upset by Evergreen. But to bounce back, the Demons would have to knock off No. 4 Wheat Ridge on the road.

Thanks to a huge game from senior Kenzie Middleton, they did with an 8-2 victory.

"It never gets old. It's just, doing it for my team, deep down here," an emotional Middleton said tapping her heart. "I just love this team so much. So to help them out really gets me here and makes me feel so good."

Middleton had a field day at the plate in Tuesday's win. She went 3-for-4 with five RBIs, all of her hits for extra bases as she smacked a double, solo home run and a grand slam.

"You definitely know. You have a feeling if you hit a home run or you don't," she said. "I didn't plan on hitting a home run (when the bases were loaded), but it was kinda there for it."

Middleton's twin sister, Makayla, and Marla Goodspeed both had two hits for Golden, which improved to 15-1 on the season (2-1 in Jeffco League play).

The Demons had an impressive pitching performance from Emma Graham, who struck out five batters over the complete game.

Wheat Ridge (13-3, 3-1 JL) was first to score before allowing eight unanswered runs. The Farmers had RBI doubles from both Izzie Quezada and Lee Quezada.

