Fanscape: Grand Valley High School

The Cardinals have a scenic home out on Colorado's Western Slope.

PARACHUTE, Colo. — Call it a 'grand' venue.

Grand Valley High School's Toby LeBorgne Stadium has the tiny town of Parachute living large.

"That's the way it should be," Grand Valley head football coach Scott Parker said. "Our school is the focal point, the energy of the community."

With the mountains of the Western Slope overlooking Toby LeBorgne Stadium, this might be the most spectacular football field in Colorado that most people have never heard of.

"I don't think too many people stop and just recognize the beauty of it," Parker said. "But they should."

Grand Valley High School sits right off Interstate 70, in between Glenwood Springs and Grand Junction.

"We're in that perfect spot where we have a little bit of everything, but still have that small-town feel," Parker said.

Grand Valley -- The pride of Parachute.

